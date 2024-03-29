Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 3,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Formidable ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

Get Formidable ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Formidable ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.