Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 61,846,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 50,385,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.