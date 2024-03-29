Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 28.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) traded down 28.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 62,229,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 167,012,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 278.72%. The company had revenue of $200.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 918,802 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Fisker by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 19,311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 11,281,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fisker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

