FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.47

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.