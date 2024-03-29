FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.47

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

