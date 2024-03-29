First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 2,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

