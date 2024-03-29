First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 263.8% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 263.8% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $59.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 571,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
