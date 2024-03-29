First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 263.8% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 263.8% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $59.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 571,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

