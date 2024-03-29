Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Shares Up 0.7%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

