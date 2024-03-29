Financial Survey: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.45 -$73.14 million ($0.44) -6.14 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.07 -$285.00 million ($3.71) -0.46

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

8X8 has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 3 3 0 2.50 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $3.72, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -7.28% -5.89% -0.75% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.94% 43.52% 17.65%

Summary

8X8 beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

