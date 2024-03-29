FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day moving average is $252.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

