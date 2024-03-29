Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 56.4% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

