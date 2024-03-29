Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.41

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1111231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

