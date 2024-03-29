ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.03 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $119.03 million and $49,361.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.14 or 0.99960348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00141327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.09640135 USD and is down -44.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $41,844.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

