EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. 3,310,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

