Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.770-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Encompass Health Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 89.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

