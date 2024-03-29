Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

EKTAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 2,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.