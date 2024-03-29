Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 192 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $19,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48.

Elastic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

