Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,763. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

