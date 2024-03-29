Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

DNB opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

