Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.09. 1,914,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

