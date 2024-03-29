Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.73

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 260487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFSV. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

