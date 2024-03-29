Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.72

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 68011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,501,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

