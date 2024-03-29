Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.27

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 874405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

