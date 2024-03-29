Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $459.94

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $459.94 and last traded at $458.05, with a volume of 98380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

