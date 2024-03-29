DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 98800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.33.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

