Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 55.9% in March

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 12.2 %

Denali Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,095. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

