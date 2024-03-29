Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $114.11. Approximately 4,153,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,137,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

