Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.52. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.