DeepOnion Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00114191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

