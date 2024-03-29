Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $323.55 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $323.55 million and approximately $27.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.