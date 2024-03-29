Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of 191.72 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.6027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

