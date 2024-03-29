Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 1,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

