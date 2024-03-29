Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Up 0.8%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.40. 24,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

