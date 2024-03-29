Constant Guidance Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

