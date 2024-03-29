Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 21.1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 364,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 125,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

