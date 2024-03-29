Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.18

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 37691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $4,663,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

