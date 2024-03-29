Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.18

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 37691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

