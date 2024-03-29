Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

BGSF Trading Up 1.1 %

BGSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

BGSF Company Profile

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.