Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 7,159,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

