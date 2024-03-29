Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. 2,949,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

