Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

