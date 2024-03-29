Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,293,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,222. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

