Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

