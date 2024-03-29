Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.20. 753,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $305.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

