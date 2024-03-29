Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 6,566,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

