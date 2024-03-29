Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $441,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

