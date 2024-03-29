Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 294,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 66,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,131. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

