Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.