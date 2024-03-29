Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

