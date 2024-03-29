Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,100 Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adeia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,524,000 after acquiring an additional 717,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adeia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 903,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 573,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.