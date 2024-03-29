Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,715 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 949,869 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. 824,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

