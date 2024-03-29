Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 265.6% in March

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 11,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,606. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

