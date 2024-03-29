Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 265.6% in March

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 11,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,606. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
